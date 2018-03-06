  • Small plane crashes into New Smyrna Beach home, deputies say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed Tuesday into a home in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies did not say if anyone was injured. 

    Two people were on board the aircraft, which crashed on the 1000 block of Roberts Lane. 

    No other details were released. 

