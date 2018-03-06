Small plane crashes into New Smyrna Beach home, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed Tuesday into a home in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Photos: Plane crashes into New Smyrna Beach home
Deputies did not say if anyone was injured.
A woman was home getting ready for her lunch date when this plane crashed into her home pic.twitter.com/PgC0MXW37N— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 6, 2018
Two people were on board the aircraft, which crashed on the 1000 block of Roberts Lane.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Mike Springer for more updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}