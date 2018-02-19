Smoky conditions on SR 520 as 400-acre brush fire burns

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish a brush fire burning along State Road 50 near the Brevard County line.
The fire, which has grown to 400 acres, started Sunday afternoon where SR 520 passes the St. Johns River.
The fire is 75 percent contained.
Officials urge drivers on SR 520 to use caution due to smoke emanating from the blaze.
Firefighters haven’t determined what exactly caused the fire.
