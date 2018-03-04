SpaceX schedules Falcon 9 launch for Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Air Force.
A launch forecast issued by the Air Force shows the launch window is between 12:33 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. Tuesday.
The weather is 90 percent favorable for launch, according to the Air Force forecast.
SpaceX delayed the Falcon 9 launch last weekend to perform further testing on the rocket, the company said in a tweet.
SpaceX said it was standing down to perform additional testing on the rocket’s fairing’s pressurization system.
Standing down from this weekend's launch attempt to conduct additional testing on the fairing’s pressurization system. Once complete, and pending range availability, we will confirm a new targeted launch date.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 24, 2018
The launch was slated to go from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early last Sunday.
The company intends to launch a Hispasat 30W-6 spacecraft, a Spanish commercial communications satellite, to a geostationary transfer orbit, according to NASA.
The company said it will not attempt a landing of the Falcon 9 first stage during this launch.
