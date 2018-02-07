St. Cloud man accused of raping 13-year-old girl in RV park

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he forced a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him in an recreational vehicle park.
Osceola County deputies arrested Richard Esquilin-Vega after finding the victim in his RV.
The girl told deputies he asked her for sex and when she said no, “he pushed her on his bed and had sexual intercourse with her anyway,” according to a report.
A resident in the park said the girl’s family confronted the suspect who begged them not to call police because he is on probation.
Deputies said Esquilin-Vega is on parole for a 2005 cocaine possession conviction.
While he has no sex crime history, residents wish the conviction would have been enough to keep him out of the park.
“When I found out about it I was a little mad because people like that are not supposed to be in my neighborhood. They do background checks here,” said a resident, who asked not to be identified.
Property managers said they conduct background checks, but would not comment on the case.
Esquilin-Vega is being held in jail on a no-bond status.
