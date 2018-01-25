0 Students pack self-defense class after 3 incidents on UCF campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Self-defense classes are filling up fast on the University of Central Florida campus after three attempted attacks on school grounds in the last two months.

In December, a student said she was touched inappropriately in the business administration building. Surveillance video showed a suspect lingering near a vending machine.

A similar incident was reported a few weeks later in the same building.

The latest incident was reported in a parking garage two nights ago, when a woman said a man tried to grab her leg.

Police said the same man might be behind the three incidents.

Extra classes were added because so many students signed up.

They got hands-on training on how to fend off or scare an attacker away.

"There were a couple of incidences on campus that made we want to take it. But me and my roommate have been talking about taking a self-defense class together,” said sophomore Paiton Lackey.

A class held Wednesday night was full of students who want to learn how to protect themselves.

"They're going to get enough tips and tricks and tools to keep them alert, keep them alive, and keep them safe,” said UCF police Officer Frank Imparato.

In addition to UCF students, there were mothers and soon-to-be college students, including Megan Rumbaugh.

“I actually told my teacher I was going to take this class and she said, ‘Oh did you hear about what happened on the campus recently?’ She told me and I said ‘I’m really glad I’m about to take this class,’” Rumbaugh said.

With so much interest in the class, another one was scheduled for Monday, and that class has already filled up.

