Students pepper sprayed, Tased at Glenridge Middle School, OPD says

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two students were arrested at Glenridge Middle School following a fight Tuesday morning, Orlando police said. 

    An OPD school resource officer radioed to police at 9:19 a.m., saying he was responding to a fistfight between two students.

    The officer tried breaking up the fight, but the students wouldn’t listen, so the officer deployed a chemical spray, investigators said. When the spray didn’t work on the two students fighting, the officer deployed his Taser, investigators said.

    The names of the two students arrested have not been released.

    Witnesses said the two students were girls and that a large crowd of students gathered around the fight.

    Five students -- including the two who were arrested -- were treated on scene by the Orlando Fire Department for the effects of the chemical spray. Other students may have been treated by school personnel, police said.

