Students pepper sprayed, Tased at Glenridge Middle School, OPD says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two students were arrested at Glenridge Middle School following a fight Tuesday morning, Orlando police said.
An OPD school resource officer radioed to police at 9:19 a.m., saying he was responding to a fistfight between two students.
Related Headlines
-
Watch Saint Simon trial: Prosecutors discuss blood evidence as defense…
-
Deputies: Man shot at Orange County park during argument over basketball game
-
Some Orange County teachers say they won't work off the clock this week
-
Action 9: Airport parking service accused of wrecking customers' cars
-
Orange County to hand out Narcan in Holden Heights in effort to prevent…
-
TSK Exteriors: More customers complain to Eyewitness News
-
Orlando City Commission approves short-term rental ordinance
-
Pedestrian bridge to cross Kirkman near Universal, light up at night
The officer tried breaking up the fight, but the students wouldn’t listen, so the officer deployed a chemical spray, investigators said. When the spray didn’t work on the two students fighting, the officer deployed his Taser, investigators said.
The names of the two students arrested have not been released.
Witnesses said the two students were girls and that a large crowd of students gathered around the fight.
Five students -- including the two who were arrested -- were treated on scene by the Orlando Fire Department for the effects of the chemical spray. Other students may have been treated by school personnel, police said.
This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9’s Jeff Deal on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}