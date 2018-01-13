Man accused of raping teen, killing her friend denied bail

0

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing one teenager and raping another has been captured was denied bail after refusing to face a judge Saturday morning.

Larry Peavy had been on the run since November after being accused of raping a 16-year-old and then killing her friend, Aleaya Jackson.

The rape victim was able to escape, but by the time deputies got to the home, Peavy was gone.

The case led to a manhunt that spanned to South Florida.

Aleaya's mother, Nycole Jackson, said it was a call from her best friend, and the mother of Peavy's child, Melissa Sturgill, that resulted in Friday's arrest.

"She called me this afternoon and told me that he was ready to turn himself in, and she was going to get him," Jackson said.

Jackson told detectives, but before Sturgill and Peavy made it to the jail, they were taken into custody Friday in a Walmart parking lot in Leesburg.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, while coordinating with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Sturgill after setting up surveillance near her home, officials said.

They followed her to a Walmart in the 2500 block of Citrus Boulevard and moved in to arrest her and Peavy, who was hiding inside the vehicle, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jackson said she was sad that Sturgill got caught up in the case against Peavy.

"Her heart was in the right place, and I think she just made the wrong decision," Jackson said.

Peavy was charged with kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon or force, kidnapping to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony, and premeditated first-degree murder.

Sturgill was accused of helping him avoid capture and was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

