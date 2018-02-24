  • Suspect shot by South Daytona officer, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Daytona Saturday morning. 

    It happened around 9 a.m. on Banana Cay Drive north of Reed Canal Road and west of U.S. Highway 1, dispatchers said.

    The officer was not hurt during the incident. 

    The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not say what condition the suspect is in. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for more details as they become available. 
     

