Suspect shot by South Daytona officer, officials say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Daytona Saturday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Banana Cay Drive north of Reed Canal Road and west of U.S. Highway 1, dispatchers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Deputy who failed to engage Parkland shooter had solid work history
The officer was not hurt during the incident.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not say what condition the suspect is in.
Read: Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin detained by LA police after threatening Instagram post
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for more details as they become available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}