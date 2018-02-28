Teen arrested for Central Middle School threat

West Melbourne, Fla. - At the start of school Wednesday morning, the school resource officer at Central Middle School received information from concerned students who had seen a threat on social media.
The threat referenced shooting up Central Middle School with a gun. The teenager who posted the threat was identified as Stefanos Stratoudakis, a former Central student.
Stratoudakis was located and detained at the South Area Alternative Learning Center in Melbourne. After an investigation by detectives, he was arrested and charged with the second degree felony crime of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm.
Stratoudakis qualifies for secure detention and will be incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center.
