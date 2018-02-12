  • Teen dies in jet ski crash in Windermere, deputies say

    By: Cierra Putman , WFTV Web Staff

    WINDERMERE, Fla. - A teenager involved in a jet ski accident has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Nicolas Lott, 15, was airlifted to the hospital after the jet ski crashed into a boat dock in a Windermere lake on Sunday, according to Orange County firefighters. 

    Firefighters responded to 1420 Lake Whitney Drive around 3:09 p.m. 

    The teenager was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert, firefighters said. 

    Lott died a few hours later at the hospital.

    A death investigation is still underway, deputies said.

     

     

