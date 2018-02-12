Teen dies in jet ski crash in Windermere, deputies say

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A teenager involved in a jet ski accident has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicolas Lott, 15, was airlifted to the hospital after the jet ski crashed into a boat dock in a Windermere lake on Sunday, according to Orange County firefighters.
Read: Couple's life savings sink away 2 days into boating adventure
Firefighters responded to 1420 Lake Whitney Drive around 3:09 p.m.
The teenager was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert, firefighters said.
Lott died a few hours later at the hospital.
A death investigation is still underway, deputies said.
WATER RESCUE- 1420 Lake Whitney Drive; Jet ski accident, 1 trauma alert via Aircare to APH.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}