‘There's a body with no head:' Kissimmee police investigate after body found

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday in Kissimmee near an auto repair shop on Donegan Avenue, police said.
Police said they are treating the death as a homicide and the body was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”
“The guy across the street, he ran over here and he said there’s a body there with no head,” said Robert Figueroa. “I thought he was playing around.”
Figueroa works at the auto repair shop across the street from where the body was found.
“When I walked across the street he was lying there and it was true---no head,” said Figueroa.
Police said they are trying to identify the victim.
They have not said if a suspect is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department's Major Crimes Unit by calling 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or Crimeline.
. @kissimmeepolice investigating homicide. One man dead. East Donegan/Old Dixie Hwy blocked off. I’ll have more on @WFTV at noon. pic.twitter.com/unOrGy5mUB— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 14, 2018
