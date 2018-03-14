  • ‘There's a body with no head:' Kissimmee police investigate after body found

    By: Kelly Healey , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday in Kissimmee near an auto repair shop on Donegan Avenue, police said. 

    Police said they are treating the death as a homicide and the body was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

    Related Headlines

    “The guy across the street, he ran over here and he said there’s a body there with no head,” said Robert Figueroa. “I thought he was playing around.” 

    Figueroa works at the auto repair shop across the street from where the body was found. 

    “When I walked across the street he was lying there and it was true---no head,” said Figueroa. 

    Police said they are trying to identify the victim. 

    They have not said if a suspect is being sought. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department's Major Crimes Unit by calling 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or Crimeline.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘There's a body with no head:' Kissimmee police investigate after body found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man killed ex-girlfriend, boyfriend before killing himself

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecutors: Pulse gunman's widow knew he'd commit an attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Drunken man threatened fiancée, children with gun in Sanford home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves pretend to be Voulsia County deputies in phone call scam