Thornton park home destroyed by fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Thornton Park home was destroyed in a fire Monday evening, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Firefighters battled the blaze at 1206 E. Jackson Street around 7 p.m.
One person who was in the home was able to escape the fire, officials said.
Firefighters said they had trouble responding to the fire because of the brick roads in the neighborhood.
The house is a total loss, firefighters said.
The state fire marshal is working to determine what sparked the fire.
