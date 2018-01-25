0 Timeline: Details surrounding death of Lake Silver Elementary student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Very few details have been released about the death of a Lake Silver Elementary student who passed away Monday.

A spokesperson for the Orange County School District said the kindergarten student wasn’t feeling well for most of the day, but the district would not release other details, saying it was under investigation.

Channel 9’s Johny Fernandez learned the child died within an hour of getting off the school bus #24143 Monday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said she had a medical condition, but the medical examiner’s office said it could take up to 10 weeks to determine a cause of death.

A spokesperson for the school district said the parents told faculty members to put the girl on the bus after the parents were called to pick up the child.

According to the district’s illness policy, “An instructional staff member or principal shall make adequate provisions for students who become ill at school, whenever practicable until the students can be removed to their home.”

A spokesperson for the school district said school bus #24143, on which the child was riding, was taken out of service with a sign that read “quarantine” on the bus. A spokesperson for the district said the bus will not return to service until they have more information about the cause of the girl’s death.

Once the cause of death is revealed, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health said they will determine if an investigation is needed.

The girl’s name or age have not been released.

