TSK Exteriors: More customers complain to Eyewitness News

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - More customers have complained to Eyewitness News about TSK Exteriors.

Channel 9’s Jeff Deal reported Friday that the owner of TSK Exteriors, Michele Krisle, who also goes by “Shelly” faces charges in three different insurance fraud cases.

Krisle is being investigated by the State Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.

Terry Morrison told Channel 9’s Jeff Deal on Monday that when Hurricane Irma hit, he and his wife hired TSK Exteriors for a new roof. The company's estimate was around $8,500 lower than another company's.

Morrison said the contract had a stipulation that the estimate could change. He told Eyewitness News he signed an "assignment of benefits" form, which would give TSK Exteriors power to deal directly with the insurance company.

"Why did they tell you, you needed to sign that form?” Deal asked.

“So we (TSK Exteriors) could talk to the insurance company and we don't have to," Morrison said.

Capt. John Savino, with the State Bureau of Insurance Fraud, said in at least three cases, Krisle fraudulently billed the insurance companies for services TSK Exteriors didn't do and would even put liens on the customers' properties for work TSK Exteriors didn't do.

"They're taking advantage of people not knowing, or in a time of need, where you have a leaky roof, and you think somebody's coming to help you,” Savino said.

Morrison said he doesn’t know if that's what's going on with his case, but he's concerned because he has another check from the insurance company for more money and claims TSK Exteriors has already requested even more.

"There was just something about their ways, I really didn't trust them,” Morrison said.

