Two dead in Winter Park crash on Orange Avenue, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two people are dead after a car smashed into another car crossing Orange Avenue Sunday evening, Winter Park police said.
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. as one car traveling at a high rate of speed going east on Orange Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle crossing at the intersection of Westchester Street, police said.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were transported to the hospital, police said.
No further details are available at this time.
Winter Park police are investigating the crash.
