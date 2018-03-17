Two shot dead in Orange County bar, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot in a bar at Oak Ridge Plaza late Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they went to the Mezcal Bar at 2346 Oak Ridge Road around 11:10 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired in the bar.
A man and woman, who police have not identified, were found in the bar and had been shot, deputies said.
Firefighters arrived and pronounced both dead at the scene, according to deputies.
The investigation is active. Deputies did not say if they are looking for any suspects.
