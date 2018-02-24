Two Titusville police officers accused of using cocaine resign

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two Titusville police officers resigned after an internal investigation found one of the officers bought cocaine before both used it.
Officers Darren Zbiegien and Samuel Alicea were sworn in on the force in September 2016.
Less than a year later, the two became subject to an internal investigation which said a confidential informant told and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent the officers were “committing robberies against drug dealers” and using cocaine.
According to the report, one of the officers first met with the informant after the officer responded to a call at a pawn shop.
In June, the officers met with the informant at the Golden Lion Bar—where they were looking to get some cocaine.
The officers went to a nearby apartment complex where one of them lived and partied with a woman they had met, according to the report.
In July, after the officers were told about the investigation, they were taken to Parrish Medical Center for a drug screening.
Both officers decided to resign.
