U-Rent-It storage area catches fire in Merritt Island

    By: Kelly Healey

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The Brevard County Fire Rescue is working a commercial fire in Merritt Island Wednesday morning.

     

    The fire happened at a U-Rent-It on East Merritt Island Causeway in a detached storage area, fire officials said.

     

    Rockledge and Cape Canaveral units are assisting at the scene.

     

    Firefighters contained the fire to the storage area.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

