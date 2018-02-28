U-Rent-It storage area catches fire in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The Brevard County Fire Rescue is working a commercial fire in Merritt Island Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at a U-Rent-It on East Merritt Island Causeway in a detached storage area, fire officials said.
Rockledge and Cape Canaveral units are assisting at the scene.
Firefighters contained the fire to the storage area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
**WORKING COMMERCIAL FIRE** 35 E.Merritt Island Cswy. U-Rent it Merritt Island. Fire in a detached storage area. BCFR, Canaveral, Rockledge units on scene. pic.twitter.com/BY2QrnHjyr— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) February 28, 2018
Scene winding down on SR520 in Merritt Island. Fire under control, no cause, inspector on the way. No injuries. Fire contained to the building of origin. No loss estimate. pic.twitter.com/qixU36LpgZ— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) February 28, 2018
