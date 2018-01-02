  • Undefeated UCF Knights back in Orlando after hard-fought Peach Bowl victory

    ATLANTA - The University of Central Florida Knights arrived back in Orlando Monday night after capping off a perfect season with a win over No. 7 Auburn in a hard-fought gridiron battle at the Peach Bowl.

    The team's airplane was greeted by a water-canon salute as it taxied down the runway at Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

    The 12th-ranked Knights were vying to beat an SEC team in a bowl game for the second time.

    UCF was ahead 13-6 going into halftime, but Auburn took the lead with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

    Sophomore quarterback McKenzie Milton reminded everyone why he received four first-place votes in the Heisman Trophy race by setting up Otis Anderson for an eight-yard touchdown.

    Needing to make something happen, Auburn started a push down the field during the fourth quarter only to have quarterback Jarrett Stidham picked off by Chequan Burkett, who ran the pass back for a touchdown.

    Auburn tagged on another touchdown with a little more than four minutes to play to bring the score to 34-27.

    A missed UFC field goal, with about two minutes left, kept the door open for Auburn.

    That is, until a Hail Mary pass into the end zone ended with a UCF interception with only seconds to go.

    UCF held on to win 34-27.

    The team was met by dozens of cheering fans when it arrived at the UCF campus in Orlando late Monday.

     

