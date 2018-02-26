0 Victim in Cocoa motel killing stabbed 20 times, records show

COCOA, Fla. - The 19-year-old accused of killing a man at a Cocoa motel was extradited from Georgia back to Brevard County.

On Sunday, a judge determined there was probable cause to charge Joshua Keravuori with murder and grand theft.

According to court records, Keravuori checked into Cocoa’s Dixie Motel with Terry Hilliard, 65, on Feb. 6.

The men were seen coming and going throughout the late evening hours.

Investigators said that at about 10:44 p.m. the men left the motel in Hilliard’s car and returned less than an hour later.

They said at 12:45 a.m. Keravuori was seen leaving the motel room with a backpack and bags.

Keravuori got in Hilliard’s car and left, investigators said.

Hilliard’s body was discovered in the room about 10 hours later.

While surveillance photos and video of the suspect circulated through the media, investigators determined that Hilliard was stabbed more than 20 times.

Hilliard’s wedding band, a University of Florida watch, a wallet, phone and a 9 mm handgun are believed to have been taken from him.

The items were not recovered from the victim’s car, which was found abandoned in South Florida.

Last week, while a nationwide manhunt was underway, Keravuori turned himself in to law enforcement in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Police said when an officer there asked why he was wanted, Keravuori said he was out drinking with another man and when they left the bar, he attempted to rape him so he “stabbed him to death."

Keravuori’s next court date has not been set.

