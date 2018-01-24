0 Video: Turkeys attacking residents in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating reports of turkeys attacking people in the Longwood neighborhood.

The turkeys have been reported in the Wingfield Reserve community in Longwood.

A wildlife trapper told FWC that two wild turkeys have attacked cars, and wanted to know what legal options exist to address the turkeys, investigators said. Residents told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that turkeys have been in the neighborhood for months and now it’s nearly a daily basis.

The FWC told the caller to make noises to scare the turkeys away.

FWC said that turkeys are not considered "nuisance wildlife" under the nuisance wildlife rule. They are game species so they cannot be taken outside of designated legal hunting seasons using legal methods with hunting licenses, etc.

Until hunting season begins in March, FWC told the trapper to advise people to make noises to scare the turkeys.

Residents told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that someone is feeding the turkeys. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

On @WFTV Run!! @MyFWC looking into how to address aggressive wild turkey issue in Longwood community. Birds are protected & fall into gray area on how & when it’s ok to remove #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Hi4EteWMgU — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) January 24, 2018

