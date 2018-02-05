Viral video sparks legal warning reminder about sharing child porn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Local law enforcement is warning people not to share child pornography videos or pictures on any kind of social media, email or text, even if the person sharing the video thinks they’re helping to get the word out to catch an accused suspect.
Law enforcement told Eyewitness News there is a video of child pornography that is making the rounds on social media where people are calling for the arrest of the accused molester.
Police said do not share the video because it is illegal to do so whether someone has good intentions or not of getting the word out.
A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports people are breaking the law if they receive and share the video. However, if someone receives the video, they should immediately contact police, authorities said.
Channel 9’s Cierra Putman confirmed the Orlando Police Department and Winter Garden Police Department, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, have been notified by residents who’ve received the video.
So far, the agencies have not said where the video of a young girl performing a sex act originates.
