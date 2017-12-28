Volusia County internal investigation claims deputy used courtroom cameras to spy on co-workers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - After a lengthy internal investigation at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint that a deputy was causing a hostile work environment was deemed unfounded, a newly released report says.
Deputy Tammy Thoman did, though, create a negative work environment, at least partly by using cameras at the Volusia County Courthouse to spy on fellow deputies, the report said.
At one point, Thoman was banned from chambers because a judge's assistant said “she was uncomfortable with deputy Thoman being in the chambers,” the report said.
Thoman filed a hostile work environment complaint against her supervisor in 2015.
The supervisor claims that Thoman would pan courtroom cameras toward him and others and wrote down what they were saying when she was able to read their lips, the report said.
This took place while Thoman's complaint was being investigated, the report said.
The claim against Thoman’s supervisor was deemed unfounded, investigators said.
Thoman and her husband, who was also employed by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, retired in April, before the internal investigation was complete.
Sheriff’s Office officials declined to comment on the investigation.
