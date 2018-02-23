0 Volusia County teachers split on carrying guns at school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The movement to arm teachers is gaining momentum in Volusia County.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said earlier this week that allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons is the best way to stop an active shooter.

The Volusia County teacher’s union conducted a survey of 3,700 members that has them split on the idea of carrying a weapon.

“People want to know who's liable. So if someone has a gun, who's liable in that situation? There's the issue of the security of that gun and that weapon,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Volusia United Educators.

The school board would have to approve the measure of teachers carrying a gun.

Volusia County School Board Chairman Linda Cuthbert told Channel 9’s Mike Springer that she's against the idea and said in a statement, "There is a sacred, compassionate trust between students and their teachers. I would never want to add the stress, the heavy responsibility upon their shoulders."

Board member Melody Johnson said she is open to the idea.

Board member Carl Persis said he supports the idea, but feels more would still need to be done.

Board member Ida Wright is out of the country and did not respond to calls or emails for comment; neither did Dr. John Hill.

Volusia Top Gun, a gun store in Daytona Beach, is offering a free concealed weapons class to any teacher in Volusia County.

“This morning, from the time I woke up, I first checked my emails, I had about 40 more submissions than I normally do,” said Volusia Top Gun owner Ron Perkinson.

The school board will discuss school security and safey at its meeting Tuesday.

