VP Mike Pence begins 2-day visit to Kennedy Space Center

    By: Kelly Healey

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will begin his two-day visit Tuesday to Central Florida.

    Pence will visit the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday afternoon to tour the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch facilities before participating in a commercial spaceflight federal reception.

    He is scheduled to attend a meeting Wednesday of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center.

