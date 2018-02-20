VP Mike Pence begins 2-day visit to Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will begin his two-day visit Tuesday to Central Florida.
Pence will visit the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday afternoon to tour the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch facilities before participating in a commercial spaceflight federal reception.
He is scheduled to attend a meeting Wednesday of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center.
