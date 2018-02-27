MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A trapper made quick work of a 6-foot-7-inch alligator that decided to take a dip in a Merritt Island woman’s swimming pool on Tuesday.
“I looked out the door and I said, ‘Oh, my God, we have another alligator.’ We've had another one before,” said Nancy Kennedy.
Kennedy said there have been a few alligators over the years in the pool and in a pond near the Banana River.
The largest measured about 11 feet long.
“I don't know how it ended up on the front step. Scared me so bad. He was humongous,” she said.
By comparison, Tuesday’s alligator was much smaller.
The trapper who removed the animal was the same trapper who was called out to a Cocoa apartment complex Monday for an alligator resting on a doorstep.
Frank Robb said the warmer weather has the alligators on the move.
“He or she came up through the river and needed to hydrate. Their skin dries out and they need fresh water,” Kennedy said. “He was just having a good time.”
