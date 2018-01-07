0

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - More than 25,000 runners from across the world braved temperatures in the 40s for the 25th anniversary of the Disney Marathon Sunday.

Nicholas Hilton, wearing bib No. 2, was the first runner to cross the finish line at 7:49 a.m. Hilton, who is from Pennsylvania, but has lived in Arizon, ran the marathon in 2:17:52.

"It was a fun race," Hilton said. "Once you know you're in the lead, you get a big surge of energy."

Some of the runners told Eyewitness News that they were dressed in layers and prepared to take them off while they run. Disney will take the clothes and donate them to local homeless shelters.

"I'm nervous. I'm excited. I don't know if I'm going to jump up and down or throw up," one runner told Eyewitness News.

The 26.2-mile course took runners through all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Viewers will see all the excitement from multiple camera locations as runners make their way through the most magical course on earth.

Several races kicked off at the theme park Thursday.

The marathon began in 1994 with about 8,200 runners and spectators.

This year's medal showcases the silver anniversary year, while keeping with classic design elements, such as the "Running Mickey."

