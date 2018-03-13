  • WATCH: Man steals neighbor's peacock, gets chased by angry birds

    By: Kelly Healey

    COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Miami police officers are looking for a man who stole a neighbor's peacock.

     

    Yes, you read that correctly.

     

    The theft in Coconut Grove was caught on camera.

     

    The video shows the man in a red shirt run around the home then grab the peacock and carry it under his arm and to his truck as other peacocks chase him down.

     

    Residents said that despite not liking the peacocks in their neighborhood, they are upset about the theft.

     

    “They have become a nuisance, (but) it's somebody invading (and) that's not right," a neighbor said.

               
    Neighbors said they don't recognize the man or his truck.

     

