TITUSVILE, Fla. - A young boy in Titusville wanted a toy so badly, he was willing to crawl inside a claw machine to get it, firefighters said.
In a social media post, the Titusville Fire Department said a young boy named Mason was enjoying some food at a restaurant with his family when he decided he wanted a stuffed animal.
Mason crawled into the machine, which was in the back area of the restaurant, and couldn’t get out, firefighters said.
The boy was never in any distress, and an off-duty lieutenant was able to help get him out safely with “minimal damage to the game.”
"We don't really train for extricating kids from claw machines, but now we can add this to our list," said Battalion Chief Greg Sutton, with the Titusville Fire Department.
Mason was rescued within 10 minutes of becoming stuck in the machine.
Firefighters said Mason was still able to get a stuffed animal.
