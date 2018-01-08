WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man accused of drugging and raping two women a total of six times at his Windermere home is seeking to have key evidence in the case thrown out.
Darryl Patterson, 51, was arrested in June 2016 after police circulated photos of possible victims, but the rapes allegedly happened as far back as 2009.
Timeline: Darryl Patterson alleged rapes investigation
Defense attorneys argue that the warrant used to search Patterson's home was not valid and want any evidence found to be thrown out.
WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said it is unlikely that the evidence will be thrown out.
Patterson is facing six counts of sexual battery and is currently scheduled to go to trial later in January.
