Winter Haven couple charged in homicides spanning two states

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A couple was charged in connection with four homicides spanning two states, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said that Christopher Taylor was charged with killing 47-year-old Douglas John Bowling. Bowling's body was found early last month near an orange grove near Ft. Meade.
Investigators said Christopher Taylor beat Bowling for nearly two hours with a skillet and an aluminum bat, then strangled him and put his body in a bathtub.
Two other people, 21-year-old Gary Taylor and 36-year-old Kristina Sluss, were charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Christopher Taylor, Gary Taylor, and Kristina Sluss then went out to dinner and dumped the body, authorities said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim and the three arrestees were from Winter Haven and knew each other.
Christopher Taylor and Kristina Sluss were charged on Friday with the deaths of 59-year-old Francis Richards, Fred Richards, and 23-year-old Nathan Poffenberger at a home in South Carolina.
Warrants state the three were struck with a "lethal cutting weapon."
Judd said Saturday that Gary Taylor made the statement, "Another one bites the dust," indicating they may have killed others. Grady asked for the public's help to identify other victims.
The Associated press contributed to this report.
