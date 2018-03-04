0 Woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor in Daytona Beach denied bail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor in Daytona Beach was denied bail by a judge Sunday.

Latasha Reaves, 39, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 46-year-old Patrick Robinson along the 200 block of Shady Place.

Police said Reaves shot Robinson after he got into a fight with a friend of hers before 11:30 a.m.

During the fight, police said Reaves stepped outside and shot the man.

Robinson, who was shot at least once, died at the scene, police said.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told police Reaves took off her clothes and climbed into bed before her arrest.

After her arrest, Reaves also stripped naked in an interview room at the police station and refused to put on clothes for several hours, the report says.

A witness told detectives that Reaves had someone hide the gun used to shoot Robinson beneath the bathroom sink, the report says.

According to the report, detectives found the gun there while serving a search warrant on Reaves's apartment.

Reaves's sister Rosa said the shooting is out of character for Latasha.

"It is out of Tasha's character, she's not that type of person. Having a gun? She don't own a gun. She never had or never played around with them," she said.

Daytona Beach Police is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning just before 11:30 at 201 Shady Place. The incident was sparked by a dispute among neighbors. There is one deceased male; a female suspect has been arrested. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) March 3, 2018

