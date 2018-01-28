Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop in alleged attempted murder, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A woman is in the hospital after a passerby found her shot and unconscious in a vacant Pine Hills auto shop Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, who deputies have not identified, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at 6224 Silver Star Road at the intersection with North Powers Drive around 10 a.m., deputies said.
The woman was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not release her condition.
The Sheriff’s Office classified the incident as an attempted murder.
The investigation is active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
