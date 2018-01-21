Woman killed in double shooting in southwest Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was killed and a man is in the hospital after a double shooting in southwest Orlando on Saturday night, officials said.
The shooting occurred along the 1000 block of 23rd Street, not far from the intersection of Westmoreland and Kaley.
Related Headlines
Read: Delta passenger bitten by emotional support dog couldn't escape, attorney says
Deputies said 50-year-old Kelly Foley and a black man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to ORMC by Orange County Fire Rescue where Foley was pronounced dead, deputies said.
Read: Mom's post about 5-year-old paying rent sparks viral Facebook conversation
Authorities have not released any suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}