0 Woman lawyers up after police discover husband missing since 2015

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they need the public’s help searching for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since 2015.

A friend of Michael Shaver’s called the Sheriff’s Office recently to report he hasn’t talked to his friend since 2015 and asked for a well-being check on Shaver, deputies said.

Deputies went to Shaver’s home on Sandy Pines Road in Clermont and spoke to his wife, Laurie Shaver. She said she hasn’t seen husband since 2015 either and she let deputies look inside the home, investigators said.

As the interview moved outside, Laurie Shaver stopped cooperating and stated she would like to have her attorney, deputies said.

Investigators are working to get enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the property.

Channel 9’s Myrt Price found out Michael Shaver was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014.

The couple became physical and she said her husband grabbed a Ruger .40-caliber handgun where they both struggled for the weapon and she hit him over the head with the gun, the report stated.

However, Michael Shaver told investigators his wife was the aggressor and that she threw a “vase of flowers into a sliding glass door,” and that she was the one who went for the gun, the report stated.

Anyone who has information about Michael Shaver’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, where they could be eligible for a cash reward.

