  • Woman's death 'suspicious' after body found in Orange County home

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 40s was found dead late Monday night inside a home on 35th Street and Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County deputies said.

     

    Deputies said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the circumstances were suspicious.

     

    Authorities did not elaborate on why they believe her death was suspicious.

     

    The identity of the woman has not been released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

