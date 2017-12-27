Work begins on Wekiva Parkway bridges

0

Sorrento, Fla - Work has begun on three, high-profile bridges that are creating a signature feature for the highly anticipated Wekiva Parkway. The new bridges are replacing the current bridge over the Wekiva River as part of the Wekiva Parkway/State Road 429 construction. The new bridges are nearly a half mile long and stand 60 feet high.

The bridges will be built using a technique known as "top down construction" to minimize impacts to the Wekiva River, a National Wild and Scenic River and Florida Outstanding Waterway. Floating turbidity barrier and sediment monitoring devices are being used to help protect the river during the work. The project team also is coordinating closely with environmental agencies and advocates in this regard.

The bridges will serve the eastbound and westbound parkway, along with the non-tolled service road for local traffic and a multi-use trail. The spans will feature slight arches, stone relief and other aesthetics to make the structures more visually appealing to river users and the surrounding community.

The river bridges are among four wildlife crossing locations on Wekiva Parkway Section 6. The wildlife bridges will total about 7,700 feet in length, providing nearly 100 times the safe passageway for animals as the two current wildlife tunnels under S.R. 46 in this area. The bridges will allow animals to pass safely between the Seminole State Forest, Rock Springs Run State Reserve and Lower Wekiva River Preserve.

Wekiva Parkway Section 6 construction began October 17, 2017, on the six miles of largely elevated expressway along the S.R. 46 corridor from the S.R. 429 interchange east of Camp Challenge Road in Lake County to just west of Longwood-Markham Road in Seminole County. Recently, crews began driving piles for bridge foundations. Pile driving is scheduled to take place during the holiday week from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. After the holidays, the activity will occur from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could delay or prolong work. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.

Maps and other project information can be found at www.wekivaparkway.com.

