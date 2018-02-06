0 Testimony begins in trial of Orange County man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first of five days of testimony began Monday in the trial of an Orange County man accused of fatally beating his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

Sanel Saint Simon was charged in the death of Alexandria Chery, whose body was discovered in July 2014 along a road near the Osceola-Polk County line.

Chery’s mother, Rosalie Joseph, returned home the day of her daughter's disappearance to discover a blood-stained teddy bear and a pair of men's underwear that appeared to be Saint Simon's in the girl’s bedroom. There was also an odor of bleach.

"When I started to look, I noticed some underwear that was wet with blood stain on it," Joseph said.

Joseph testified Monday that Saint Simon had a bump on his head and a hand wound that she hadn't seen before and it wasn't there the morning Chery disappeared.

Read: Jury selection underway for man accused of killing 16-year-old stepdaughter

Saint Simon wanted to make it appear as if Chery ran away from home, court records said. He told investigators that Chery might have moved in with friends, but they said that wasn't true.

"He attempted to mislead officers desperately searching for a missing juvenile, not knowing they should be conducting a homicide investigation," Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams said Monday.

"There was -- I'll submit to you -- a rush to judgment, because there was a lot of pressure on the police to find the killer," defense attorney Peter Schmer said.

Read: Suspect accused of planning Orange County teen's death 3 days prior to her disappearance

© 2018 Cox Media Group. Sanel Saint-Simon

Read: Mother of slain daughter upset with slow pace of trial

Investigators said Saint Simon borrowed his cousin’s car and parked it near his place of employment one day before Chery disappeared.

Detectives said Saint Simon lied about leaving work early the day Chery disappeared. He was heard asking a relative to lie to investigators about borrowing the car, they said.

Saint Simon’s and Chery’s cellphones were at the same place hours before Chery's mother reported her missing, records showed.

Read: Judge denies motion to take death penalty off table for man accused of killing 16-year-old with car

Detectives said they interviewed Chery’s best friend and boyfriend and learned that she told them Saint Simon had done something to her that made her feel uncomfortable, the details of which haven't been released.

Saint Simon could face the death penalty if he’s convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott assigned State Attorney Brad King to the case after State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced that she wouldn't pursue the death penalty during her tenure.

Read: Witness in Alexandria Chery's murder case killed in Apopka head-on crash

© 2018 Cox Media Group.