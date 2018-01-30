$1 homes: Italian town wants new homeowners

OLLOLAI, Italy - If you’ve ever wanted to leave it all and move to an Italian island, a town on Sardinia has a deal for you.
Ollolai is trying to fill abandoned homes and is selling the properties for the bargain basement price of 1 Euro or about $1.20. Yes, you’ve read that correctly, you can buy a home for just over a buck, CNN reported.
