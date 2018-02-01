15-year-old girl tested negative for the flu, then died from it

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia coroner confirmed a 15-year-old Coweta County girl has died from the flu.
The girl, Kira Molina, was a student at Newnan High School, south of Atlanta, and died from liver failure, coroner Richard Hawk said.
The number of flu-related deaths in Georgia has reached 37, as health officials said the state is seeing widespread flu activity.
The coroner said Molina developed flu symptoms last week, but first tested negative for the flu.
Kira Molina, 15, of Coweta County, Ga., died from the flu. She originally tested negative, officials said.
"Her parents took her to a clinic where she was tested for the flu and was found to be negative," Hawk said.
He said Molina's parents found her unresponsive on Sunday. She was taken to Piedmont Union Hospital and then flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, but her condition did not improve.
She died on Tuesday.
"It's such a tragic death. I encourage other people to go get your flu shots," Hawk said.
The Coweta County school district said it's sad for Molina's family. The district said the number of students absent with flu symptoms this month was 467, which is four times as many students as were absent this time last year.
Teachers and nurses advise everyone to take precautions.
"We keep our hands washed and cover our mouth and nose if we sneeze because it's going around bad down here," student Rodney Boozer said.
Hawk said it is not too late to get a flu shot.
