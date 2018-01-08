3.3 million faulty inflators added to Takata airbag recall

Already the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, Takata has recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators.
The latest recalls cover front air bags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla vehicles.
Notices and more information about the recall were posted Saturday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
A chemical used in the explosion that inflates the air bag deteriorates in high humidity and temperatures causing the metal canister to blow apart which could lead to injury and death. At least 180 people have been injured and 20 people killed by the faulty device.
It’s the largest series of recalls affecting 19 automakers and more than 42 million vehicles. The recalls and criminal conviction forced Takata to file for bankruptcy protection.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
