50 Cent 'forgot' about his bitcoin collection that's now worth millions

Rapper 50 Cent just realized he had more cash stashed away than he thought. He “forgot” about a bitcoin collection that’s now worth millions, according to reports.
The artist is the first rapper to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for his 2014 “Animal Ambition” album, according to TMZ. At the time, each bitcoin was worth $662, leaving 50 Cent with 700 bitcoins valued at approximately $463,000 in sales.
He left the money in his account for years, and the current value of each coin is now $11,000. That brings the musician’s new total to $7 million. And apparently, he didn’t notice until recently.
In a now-deleted Instagram post of TMZ’s article, he wrote "Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I'm so proud of me." He also added a comment below the upload that read “I’m a keep it real. I forgot I did that.”
Coincidentally, “Animal Ambition” was actually his lowest-selling LP, and he filed for bankruptcy a few years ago. He’s been in the clear since 2017 and has invested in several new business ventures, including Effen Vodka and the hit Starz TV show “Power.” His newfound stash is his latest.
