  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan, USGS says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Residents of Taiwan took cover late Tuesday local time when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck about 13 miles north-northeast of Hualian, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

