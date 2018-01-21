Amber Alert issued for Texas toddler

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Service has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy from San Antonio who may be “in grave or immediate” danger, KXXV reported.
The San Antonio Police Department said it was searching for Aaron Joseph Concepcion. The boy is Hispanic, 30 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. The child has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white-colored pajamas, KXXV reported.
In connection with the abduction, police are looking for Richard Jose Concepcion, 37, a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the San Antonio Police Department said, adding in a tweet that the suspect was wanted for homicide.
San Antonio police said Concepcion shot and killed his girlfriend and then fled with their 2-year-old son, The San Antonio Express-News reported.
Police said Concepcion was driving a white, 2016 Toyota Tundra, with a license plate number of GH58MH. The truck has an Alaska sticker, flag with a “Don't tread on me” snake decal sticker on the back window, and the plate has speciality “bronze star” plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
PLEASE SHARE: Homicide suspect wanted. 18-month-old child believed to be w/ him in white 2016 Toyota Tundra,... https://t.co/QY0RJW9sBf— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}