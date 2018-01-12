‘Black Panther' advance ticket sales set new record

0

The release of “Black Panther” is more than a month away, and it’s already breaking records. The first 24 hours of ticket pre-sales for the film were the largest for any Marvel flick on Fandango.

Variety reported that the company announced the news in a news release this week. According to Fandango, “Black Panther” advanced ticket sales have even surpassed “Captain America: Civil War,” the previous record holder.

“Black Panther is riding an incredible wave of momentum right now,” Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, said in the release. “It’s one of the biggest and most anticipated movies to ever open in the month of February, and its trailers have electrified the internet. Tickets have been going fast ever since pre-sales started on Fandango late Monday.”

Big news this morning - #BlackPanther sold more advance tickets on @Fandango in its first 24 hours than any other MCU movie, besting previous record holder Captain America: Civil War. Long live the King! pic.twitter.com/JL1c28AgWm — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 10, 2018

Fandango said that a survey taken by more than 8,000 people revealed “Black Panther” is the most anticipated motion picture of 2018. “Avengers: Infinity War,” which includes several of the “Black Panther” characters, is No. 2.

According to the survey, Chadwick Boseman, who plays the lead role, is the most anticipated comic book hero in a standalone movie.

Also starring Michael B. Jordan, Lupita N’yongo and a host of others, the Ryan Coogler-directed film follows Black Panther, or T’Challa, as he returns home to his African nation of Wakanda to reclaim his throne.

“Black Panther” will be in theaters Feb. 16.

