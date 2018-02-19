Building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to be torn down

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won’t return to the building where Nikolas Cruz is accused of shooting into classrooms, killing 17 people on Valentine’s Day, according to a reporter for CBS4 News in Miami.
The building, which is one of several on the campus, will be torn down and replaced with a memorial, assuming the school district receives funding from state lawmakers, reporter Jim DeFede said in a series of tweets Friday afternoon.
No student will ever walk back into the building where shooting took place at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie just told me. Assuming funding from legislature, the building will eventually be torn down and replaced with a memorial @CBSMiami— Jim DeFede (@DeFede) February 16, 2018
Roughly 900 students attended class in the building, and the school is already at capacity, according to the report.
