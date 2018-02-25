  • College student discovers true paternity in science class

    By: Rare.us

    Updated:

    One woman got a whole lot more than she paid for in a college science class when she uncovered a nasty family secret.

    >> Read more trending news

    The unnamed student discovered that her father — the man who had raised her since she was a child and who she called “dad” for her entire life — wasn’t really her father. He was her uncle. And the story is just as bizarre as it sounds. Thankfully, Twitter user “Anya” managed to explain it:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories