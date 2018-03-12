0 Deadly package bombings in Austin likely related, police chief says

AUSTIN, Texas - Update 10:55 a.m. CDT 3/12/2018: Two deadly package explosions in Austin in the past two weeks appear similar and related, authorities said Monday, and police are warning residents against taking suspicious packages inside their homes.

A 17-year-old was killed in an explosion Monday inside an East Austin residence after the home’s residents brought a package into their home, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The incident is being investigated by police and federal authorities, as a homicide, the chief said.

The U.S. Postal Service told investigators that the package did not come through their facilities, so the package was likely left by someone at the doorstep, Manley said.

NOW: APD Chief Manley says explosion began with package on doorstep. They do not think it came through U.S. Postal Service. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 12, 2018

Manley said investigators know what kind of explosive device was used, but police are not revealing details in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Police said people can call 911 if they believe they have received a suspicious or unexpected package left at their homes.

“We will not tolerate this in Austin,” Manley told reporters, hours after Monday’s explosion.

The chief also said that investigators are not ruling out the possibility of the explosions being a hate crime because the victims in the cases are African-American.

Original report: A teenager was killed and a woman was injured early Monday in East Austin after a second package exploded in the city in the past two weeks, authorities said.

Federal and local investigators are still looking into the death of a man on March 2 as a possible homicide after an explosion in a Northeast Austin neighborhood.

Monday’s explosion has prompted investigators to immediately begin considering whether the two recent explosions are related.

Officials told the Austin American-Statesman that they will try to determine any similarities between the packaging and explosive material.

Michelle Lee, special agent for the FBI, said federal officials are responding to the incident.

She said that for now, Austin police will remain in charge of the investigation with federal agents assisting.

Emergency personnel from Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin police and fire responded to the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive at 6:44 a.m., EMS officials said.

A teenager has been killed and a woman injured after a second Austin package explosion in the past two weeks. https://t.co/LLZY2G0dRK pic.twitter.com/zvv12DL7kX — Mark D. Wilson (@MDWilsonSA) March 12, 2018

The woman, described only as in her 40s, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to EMS officials, no one else was injured, and they ask that the public remain clear of the neighborhood north of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Springdale Road.

Authorities said drivers in the area should expect road closures and heavy traffic delays.

Police did not identify the teenager or the woman and have not released any details about Monday’s package.

In the package explosion on March 2, Austin police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Haverford Drive around 6:55 a.m.

First responders took 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House to a hospital, but he died from his injuries shortly after the blast. Police have classified the incident as a suspicious death.

Since then, authorities have not released any information on the device that caused the explosion, nor have they named anyone who may have been involved.

Multiple #ATCEMS @Austin_Police @AustinFireInfo onscene of a reported explosion at 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Dr (06:44); 2 pts identified thus far with Medics obtaining DOS pronouncement of late teens Male & ~40's F txpt'd to DSMC w/serious potentially life threat inj's. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 12, 2018

