0 Florida ranked worst state in the U.S., according to travel site

It appears nothing could help Florida from ranking as the worst state in the nation, according to travel website Thrillist.

In the site’s “Definitive and Final Ranking of all 50 States,” Florida came in at No. 50, with an “awfulness résumé so staggeringly impressive that it couldn’t go any other way. You were born for this. Embrace it,” the site said.

Could it be the infamous “Florida man” crime stories?

Unfortunately, Thrillist did not give a more detailed explanation for why Florida placed last.

“Because this is the internet, we expect disagreements,” according to Thrillist.

So which states ranked high on the list?

Michigan made the top of the list for its “embarrassment of beer riches” and how it has become a “rising underdog you can’t help but root for,” Thrillist states.

Maine made the No. 2 spot, with Kentucky at No. 3.

The states that ranked close with Florida are Delaware at No. 49, Ohio at 48 and Arizona at 47.

Here are some memorable excerpts from the list:

8. Washington: According to Thrillist, "Seattle would be the greatest city in the U.S. if it didn’t rain for 10 straight months and Seahawk fans would occasionally just chill out and stop yelling."

11. Texas: The site said Texas has an "unmistakable magic," possibly "because it takes the 'everything is bigger in Texas' motto to literal heights."

12. Pennsylvania: Thrillist said the state "has certain charms that become increasingly apparent when you look past the obvious stuff," lauding its "roast pork numbers" and Pittsburgh as an "underrated ... cultural center."

13. New York: The site joked, "15 New Yorkers have definitely already commented to tell us that this ranking is an abomination and affront to decency on par with Montreal 'bagels' and actual home ownership."

14. Tennessee: Thrillist commended the state's "hot chicken, the Stax Museum, sneakily passionate hockey fanbases, ribs, Beale Street, state songs, dressing weirdly nice for college football games, and theme parks dedicated to busty country musicians."

22. North Carolina: The site gave a shout-out to North Carolina's barbecue and its "weirdly fascinating bikini string of beachfront known as the Outer Banks."

30. Massachusetts: Thrillist compared the state to a radio "station that only plays NPR think pieces on jimmies, mixed in with snippets of sports talk-radio callers yelling (also, some Dropkick Murphys)."

32: Oklahoma: The site praised Oklahoma's eponymous musical and onion burgers but gave the state "negative infinity points for [sports columnist] Skip Bayless."

34. Georgia: Thrillist described the state as "that kid who everyone kind of can’t stand but tolerates because their parents are friends and they usually have good snacks at their house."

39. South Carolina: Thrillist likes Charleston but seemed unimpressed with "everything else."

48. Ohio: The site dubbed Ohio "the Florida of the North."

