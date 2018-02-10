0 Florida woman accused of having sex with friend's 2 teen sons

A Florida woman is accused of having sex with two teenage brothers ages 17 and 15, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Katie Burnell, 34, is charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors after a warrant was issued Thursday.

Deputies said the teen's mother knew and trusted Burnell. They said the boys would routinely go over to her apartment and because they were close friends, their mother thought nothing of it.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies responded to the house of the victim after a complaint from his mother. A deputy spoke with the 17-year-old, who said he had sex with Burnell four times last September.

The report alleges the 15-year-old's encounter with Burnell happened over Christmas break.

In both cases, Burnell allegedly lured the brothers in by asking them to rub her shoulders and the incident escalated into sex on Burnell's couch, according to the report.

Neighbors near the Orange Park apartment where it all allegedly happened said they were disgusted.

"Watch your kids more, pay attention to your surroundings, and get to know your neighbors, obviously," Daryl Boyle said.

What parents may find especially disturbing is there’s a playground just feet from where @ccsofl says Katie Burnell, 34, was having sex with two teenage brothers. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1Y0ezHkNBy — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) February 10, 2018

